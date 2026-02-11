Ohio State doctor named in Epstein files; He says he had ‘no knowledge of any criminal activities’

COLUMBUS — An Ohio doctor’s name appeared in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein several times, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Dr. Mark Landon is the current chair of Ohio State’s Department of OB-GYN and has been a faculty member since 1987.

He said he had “no knowledge of any criminal activities,” WBNS-10 reported.

Documents related to Epstein recently released by the Department of Justice contain Landon’s name.

Although his name appears several times, there is no evidence linking him to any wrongdoing, WBNS-10 reported.

Landon released a statement to WBNS-10 on Tuesday, saying he “did not provide any clinical care for Jeffrey Epstein or any of his victims.”

He said he finds Epstein’s conduct “reprehensible and I feel terrible for Epstein’s victims.”

Landon was a “paid consultant for the New York Strategy Group regarding potential biotech investments from 2001 to 2005,” the statement said.

The documents have invoices from FedEx, showing deliveries made to the doctor in Columbus during that time frame. WBNS-10 reported that the contents of those deliveries were not specified.

Landon’s consulting ended in 2006.

The documents include internal emails asking Epstein if the company would still give Landon his $25,000 quartely payment, according to our media partner.

Epstein replied, “Yes. 75 per year,” Epstein replied.

Additional documents show that someone from the strategy group billed Lex Wexner and his wife when one of Landon’s previous payments was due.

WBNS-10 reported that Epstein was Wexner’s money manager for several decades before Wexner broke ties.

