Ohio State fraternity’s status revoked for 10 years after violating hazing, alcohol rules

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State University (OSU) fraternity has learned how long its organizational status will be revoked after it violated hazing and alcohol rules.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Alpha Nu chapter of Pi Kappa Phi has lost its registered student organization status for a decade, an OSU spokesperson told our news partner, WBNS-TV.

The fraternity has five days to appeal the decision.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pi Kappa Phi was initially placed on interim suspension back in March due to hazing allegations. A Student Conduct investigation found that the fraternity violated alcohol and hazing rules, according to a previous report.

A student was also hospitalized after a fraternity event back in March, WBNS said.

OSU Spokesperson Ben Johnson said that the violations were reported to law enforcement.

“It is the intent of the university to uphold the Code of Student Conduct, to promote the education and development of students, and to provide a framework for future success of student organizations,” he said.

Pi Kappa Phi’s revoked status will be in effect through July 2036. That’s when the fraternity can petition the Office of Student Life to return to campus.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]