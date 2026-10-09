Ohio State Highway Patrol announces death of off-duty trooper

MANSFIELD — An Ohio State Highway Patrol post is mourning the loss of one of its troopers.
In a social media post, the OSHP announced that Sergeant Tyler Carr has passed away.
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Carr was off-duty when he was killed in a traffic crash, according to the post.
He was a trooper with Mansfield Post.
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