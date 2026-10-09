Ohio State Highway Patrol announces death of off-duty trooper

MANSFIELD — An Ohio State Highway Patrol post is mourning the loss of one of its troopers.

In a social media post, the OSHP announced that Sergeant Tyler Carr has passed away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Carr was off-duty when he was killed in a traffic crash, according to the post.

He was a trooper with Mansfield Post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group