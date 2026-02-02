Ohio State Highway Patrol launches online portal for motorcoach inspections

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol launched a new online Motorcoach Inspection Portal, allowing bus and motorcoach owners to schedule mandatory annual inspections through a streamlined digital system.

The portal is an addition to the agency’s existing Vehicle Inspection Gateway, according to a spokesperson.

The new portal accommodates all vehicles requiring annual inspections under Ohio Revised Code 4513.51.

The Licensing and Commercial Standards section of the state police developed the tool to simplify the scheduling process for operators while maintaining existing safety and licensing standards.

The new portal provides on-demand scheduling, allowing users to select specific dates and times throughout the year that best fit their operational needs.

The system also offers location flexibility by allowing operators to browse different districts and choose the most convenient inspection site.

For drivers with five or more vehicles ready for inspection, the Highway Patrol offers specialized scheduling through local district offices.

While the scheduling process has moved online, the Highway Patrol said that all safety and licensing requirements remain unchanged.

The driver who is bringing the vehicle in for an inspection must have the proper license to operate that vehicle.

Drivers are also required to have all necessary vehicle information ready at the time of the online booking.

Captain Aaron Reimer serves as the commander of the Licensing and Commercial Standards section.

He said the transition to a digital system is intended to simplify the process for those needing service.

“We are pleased to offer this new level of convenience to our partners in the motorcoach industry,” Reimer said.

He said this portal represents their commitment to using technology to enhance public safety and improve the user experience.

Individuals seeking more information can contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Licensing and Commercial Standards section at (614) 466-3682.

