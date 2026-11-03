Ohio State Highway Patrol opens annual holiday card contest for kids

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is accepting submissions for its annual Holiday Card Contest.

Since 2019, children up to 12 years old have had the opportunity to design OSHP’s holiday card, according to a spokesperson.

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The winning design will be used as Colonel Charles Jones’ official holiday card, which will be featured in OSHP’s quarterly Flying Wheel magazine and posted on the patrol’s social media.

To be considered, the following criteria must be met:

Contest is for children in Ohio 12 years or younger.

Designs must be submitted on a standard 8 1/2 x 11″ sheet of paper.

Must include the Ohio State Highway Patrol badge.

The design must also have the Ohio State Highway Patrol Flying Wheel Emblem.

An American Flag needs to be included with the message “Happy Holidays and Happy 250th Birthday, America.”

The child’s name cannot be written on the artwork directly.

Artwork using AI will not be eligible for judging.

Last year, Andrew Boyer, a middle schooler from Tippecanoe Middle School, won the Colonel’s 2025 holiday card, according to a social media post.

To submit your child’s design, email HolidayCard@dps.ohio.gov.

The email should include a photograph of the artwork, the child’s name, grade, school name including city and county, and a parent’s contact information.

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