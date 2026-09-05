Ohio State quarterbacks visit injured Celina High School QB

New information about a Celina High School quarterback who was seriously hurt during his season opener last month.

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Parker Wynk’s mother said he is now able to wiggle his fingers and sit upright.

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He also got a special surprise.

Several of the Ohio State quarterbacks swung by to talk to him.

The Bengals and Bowling Green also sent care packages — including a jersey signed by Tee Higgins.

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