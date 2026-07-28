Ohio State revokes fraternity’s status for 10 years after student hospitalized

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University has revoked the organization status of the Alpha Nu chapter of Pi Kappa Phi for 10 years following an incident in late March that hospitalized a student.

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The university’s decision came after an investigation into an incident on March 25 where an unnamed student was hospitalized after a fraternity event, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Kappa Phi was initially suspended following the incident, and the university has reported the violations to law enforcement.

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The revocation of Alpha Nu chapter of Kappa Phi’s status will remain in effect through July 23, 2036.

At that time, the fraternity can petition the Office of Student Life to return to campus, provided it demonstrates operation consistent with university policies and state and federal laws.

Ben Johnson, a university spokesperson, stated, “It is the intent of the university to uphold the Code of Student Conduct, to promote the education and development of students and to provide a framework for future success of student organizations.”

Online records indicate the fraternity has faced two prior Student Conduct investigations.

In 2020, the chapter had violations for alcohol and endangering behavior.

A 2017 investigation found hazing and alcohol violations. Both past incidents resulted in members undergoing training and the chapter being placed on probation, but the fraternity was not suspended.

In recent months, another Ohio State fraternity, Kappa Delta Rho, also had its status revoked for similar violations.

Kappa Delta Rho is not permitted to return to campus for at least four years.

The Alpha Nu chapter of Kappa Phi has five days to appeal the revocation decision.

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