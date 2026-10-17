Ohio State starting QB Julian Sayin expected to miss ‘multiple weeks,’ coach says

BLOOMINGTON, IN — Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is expected to miss time after an injury in Saturday’s win over Indiana.
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He left the game with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter with the Buckeyes leading, 19-7.
Sayin would later return to the sideline wearing a sling on his right arm.
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Head Coach Ryan Day was asked about the extent of Sayin’s injury after the game.
“I don’t have a lot of details,” he said. “He’ll probably be out for several weeks. We’ll have to come up with a plan.”
Freshman Luke Fahey finished the game for Sayin. He threw two incomplete passes and ran for a loss of 2 yards.
Ohio State beat Indiana, 19-15.
The Buckeyes have a bye week next week, Oct. 24.
Their next game will be Oct. 31 at USC in Los Angeles.
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