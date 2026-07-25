Ohio State student dies after driver runs red light, injuring 2 others

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State University student was killed, and two other people were injured in a crash in Columbus on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Sarosh Sheth was a neuroscience major from Warren, Ohio, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of North High Street.

Columbus spokesperson Sgt. Joe Albert told WBNS reporters that the driver of a Ford Mustang was driving at a high rate of speed on East 7th Avenue, running a red light on North High Street, before hitting two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The Mustang hit a parked car in the Kroger parking lot before coming to a complete stop.

After the crash, Sheth was transported to Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The second pedestrian was also transported to Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

The person who was in the parked car was also taken to the hospital but was described as being in a stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was taken into custody.

Albert said that alcohol and narcotics use could have been a factor. The driver was taken into custody and has been charged with driving under the influence.

“Driving drunk and/or under the influence of any narcotic is never acceptable, no matter who you are, where you are, what time of day. Doesn’t matter if you are in the country, doesn’t matter if you are in a populated city. It’s never acceptable. There are so many options out there to get a ride home.” Albert said.

The driver’s name has not been released.

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