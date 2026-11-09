Ohio State University fraternity suspended after weekend incident leads to injuries

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State University fraternity has been suspended after an incident over the weekend that caused injuries.

According to our news partners, WBNS, the fraternity was Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

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University spokesperson Ben Johnson did not say how many people needed medical care or the nature of their injuries, but said the incident was “extremely concerning.”

A video posted on social media allegedly shows people being lit on fire at a party.

The interim suspension prohibits the fraternity from participating in or holding activities as a registered student organization pending the outcome of an investigation or court proceeding.

All new member activity has also been placed on hold during the suspension.

When asked about the video, Johnson told WBNS that:

“The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving needed medical care. Ohio State has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension pending a full investigation, and the university has made referrals to law enforcement. Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university’s values.”

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