Ohio State University ranks 2nd most beautiful college campus in nation, study shows

COLUMBUS — A recent study has ranked the most beautiful college campuses in America, and one Ohio university cracked the top 20.
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Ohio State University was ranked the second most beautiful campus, according to SIXT.
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The only school ranked ahead of Ohio State was the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Rounding out the top five were Cornell University, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Stanford University.
The study’s ranking was based on factors such as walking paths, historic preservation, and green space.
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