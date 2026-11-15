Ohio State wideout sets Big Ten receiving record in win

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to set receiving records.

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He caught 11 passes for 117 yards as the Buckeyes won 28-19 over Northwestern on Saturday in Columbus.

Smith became the Big Ten’s career receiving yardage leader.

He passed Purdue’s John Standeford’s previous record of 3,788 yards.

Smith holds OSU’s career records for receptions (243), receiving yards (3,875), and touchdown catches (42).

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Isaiah West’s 4-yard touchdown catch gave the Buckeyes a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. Bo Jackson’s 2-yard touchdown run extended Ohio State’s advantage to 14-6 at halftime.

The Wildcats scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-13. The Buckeyes responded as Luke Fahey threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Devin McCuin, and they led 21-13.

Smith caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to seal the win with 6:33 left.

Fahey went 21-of-32 for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Bo Jackson ran for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State plays Nebraska on Nov. 21 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

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