Ohio subject arrested in Indiana, faces new charges

CONNERSVILLE, Indiana/MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A wanted subject out of Montgomery County, Ohio, was located in Indiana on Thursday.

Around 3:30 p.m., two officers with the Connersville Police Department/ Fayette County Sheriff’s K9 Units said in a social media post that they received information that the suspect was at an apartment located in the 1800 block of State Road 44 West.

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When deputies arrived on the scene, they received consent from the renter and the landlord to enter the apartment.

Officers made multiple attempts to contact the person inside the apartment, but there was no response.

The landlord opened the door for the officers. Deputy Lunsford deployed his partner, K-9 Ice, to conduct a search of the apartment.

K-9 Ice located the suspect in a utility closet and was taken into custody without incident.

The subject was booked into the Fayette County Jail and was booked on the outstanding Ohio warrant, but also Obstruction of Justice, and Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer.

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