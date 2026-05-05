Ohio Supreme Court rules on governor candidate’s ballot eligibility

OHIO — The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by a gubernatorial candidate over ballot eligibility.

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The court decided on Monday to side with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose after he rejected Heather Hill’s candidacy for Ohio governor last month, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7, LaRose ruled Hill’s gubernatorial candidacy ineligible after her running mate, Stuart Moats, withdrew his candidacy for lieutenant governor before the May 5 primary.

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Hill accused Moats of calling her a racial slur on her campaign’s Facebook page on April 18. She stated that she was working with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office to replace him as her running mate.

LaRose ruled that state law does not allow substitutions within 70 days of a primary unless the candidate has died. The Ohio Supreme Court agreed with LaRose, WBNS said.

Hill disagreed with the decision.

She posted the following statement on social media:

“WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?? I believe the SOS should’ve never accepted Moats resignation. I asked Frank LaRose point-blank to not accept the resignation, and he refused my request and accepted Moats’ resignation - Moats made a promise to the voters of Ohio, our campaign team, and Heather Hill; for no apparent reason, Moats backed out on that promise! Moats must stand accountable!

“PS: It is very hard to remedy a situation when the Secretary of State refuses to speak to the candidate. Please keep in mind. I have still never received a phone call or a letter from Frank Larose or the Secretary of State’s office.”

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office told Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections that any votes for Heather Hill and Stuart Moats would not be counted, and that each board must provide notice.

The Ohio primary election is today.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

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