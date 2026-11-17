WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — West Chester Township has filed a lawsuit against Voices of America Country Music Fest, claiming that they still have not paid their bills from the 2026 event.

The township filed the lawsuit on Nov. 6 after township officials said that Further Festivals, LLC repeatedly forgot to pay bills, among other things, prompting the township to pull out of hosting the music festival, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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In August, VOA announced that they would be moving to the Butler County Fairgrounds for its fifth year of the music festival, according to a previous report.

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West Chester is claiming that Further Festivals breached their contract regarding a service agreement, stating the festival owners owe more than $80,000 to the township, and breached its licensing agreement.

“To date, Defendant [Further Festivals, LLC] has failed to pay the $81,825.34 balance, or any portion of it,” the lawsuit reads. “The parties’ efforts to resolve this dispute have been unsuccessful. All conditions precedent to the Township’s right to recover have been performed, have occurred, or have been waived or excused.”

Further, Festivals is claiming that they only owe $30,000, according to the lawsuit.

The township said that most of the unpaid bills are for the cost of police, fire, and EMS services for the festival. Before the lawsuit was filed, the township alleges that the festival company missed critical public safety planning deadlines alongside failing to pay bills.

“For the 2024 and 2025 events, Further Festivals was late to pay for public safety costs, forcing the Township to involve legal counsel to receive payment, which burdens taxpayers with unnecessary legal fees,” the township said in an August statement.

VOA Country Music Fest is scheduled for Aug. 5 through Aug. 7 in Butler County.

The new site will allow for on-site camping for the first time and provide more space and improved accommodations.

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