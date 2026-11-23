BUTLER COUNTY — Millions of Ohioans are getting ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving.

Across the country, AAA says 80 million people are expected to travel, with 30 million of those people flying to their destination.

According to AAA, nearly 3 million people across the state of Ohio will travel at least 50 miles to spend time with family this Thanksgiving.

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With so many people on the highway, drivers should know they aren’t going to be alone. Lt. Dexter Howard with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, “Patrols were increased through every agency.”

It’s a message the state patrol sends every year just before the holidays, and Monday was no different.

“Make sure when traveling the roadway, you leave yourself plenty of time to allow for the extra traffic,” Howard said.

The state patrol said 16 people died in 13 crashes across Ohio over last Thanksgiving. Howard said that’s still too many.

“Unfortunately, some people don’t follow that or just think it won’t happen to them. And, unfortunately, it does,” Howard said.

Doug Gruver with the Ohio Department of Transportation said, “A lot of times it’s either speeding or the big one is, I think, following too close.”

Charles Jackson was trying to beat the holiday rush. He started his trip from Kentucky and Michigan on Monday.

“It’s only a day trip, so it’s not a big deal. We just left this morning about 6:30 this morning,” Jackson said.

He told News Center 7 during his pit stop in Liberty Township that it’s been a mostly smooth ride.

“It’s been good so far. Cincinnati was a little bit hectic,” Jackson said.

ODOT is working to make that ride even smoother. It’s rolled back construction zones where it can, opening more lanes for traffic.

“Those secondary crashes, or one crash leads to another, then things just snowball out of hand. And that’s when we really get long delays,” Gruver said.

AAA said the best time to drive is in the morning because fewer people are expected on the road.

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