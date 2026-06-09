Ohio woman accused of attempting to hit man, shooting him, in Kroger parking lot

COLUMBUS — A 36-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a shooting in a Kroger parking lot on Sunday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to the 1300 block of North High Street around 11:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting in the parking lot, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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A witness on scene told officers that they saw a woman, later identified as Teanya Swanson, driving a silver Kia and almost striking a man with the car.

The witness said that they also saw the man fire a gun at the car as it left the parking lot.

Video footage from the scene confirmed the witness statements of Swanson almost hitting the man with her car. The video also showed the man reacting as if he had been shot in the upper body, and confirmed that he fired back at the vehicle.

The man was found an hour later at a different location with a gunshot wound, according to Columbus Police.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

The man told officers that he was attempting to break up with Swanson, and as he left her home, she attempted to hit him with her vehicle multiple times, according to court records.

He said the attempts continued as he walked into the Kroger parking lot.

Court documents say the man tried to calm Swanson down when she allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the shoulder.

The man said that he then fired his gun in self-defense.

Swanson was later arrested at her home and admitted to almost striking the man with her car, according to court documents.

She claims that her car had mechanical problems and that she was not trying to hit him.

Swanson also admitted to pointing her gun at him, but said she was unsure if she pulled the trigger intentionally and said she didn’t want to hurt anyone, according to court records.

She has been charged with felonious assault.

Swanson is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

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