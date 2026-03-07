Ohio woman accused of making 1,700 fraudulent returns to Home Depot

MEDINA TOWNSHIP — An Ohio woman accused of submitting more than 1,700 fraudulent returns to Home Depot as part of a $266,699 multi-state organized retail fraud scheme has been arrested.

The Medina Township Police Department identified the woman as Tracy A. James from Adams County, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

The investigation revealed that James allegedly used counterfeit driver’s licenses and aliases to obtain store credit through fraudulent merchandise returns over the years, according to police.

James also made fraudulent returns to other Home Depot locations in Ohio, including:

Brunswick

Medina

Miamisburg

Milford

Wadsworth

She also made returns at several locations in Kentucky as well.

Investigators alleged that James schemed a total of $266,699 in fraudulent store credit, and then used that credit to buy merchandise that she later resold online.

The Medina County Prosecutors’ Office indicted James on one count of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony.

She pleaded guilty on Feb. 27.

The Medina County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced James to five years of community control supervision, 180 days in the Medina County Jail, 100 hours of community service, and to pay Home Depot a total of $266,699 in restitution.

