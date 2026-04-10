Ohio woman accused of punching paramedic in the face

AKRON — An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly punched a paramedic in the face, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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The incident happened on Byers Avenue in Akron in late March.

Akron police said paramedics responded to a home for a man needing help, but determined he didn’t need to be transported to the hospital.

The man’s daughter reportedly became angry and approached the ambulance.

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“The patient’s daughter approached the med wagon, opened the door and there was a confrontation between the driver of the med unit and this individual. When he exited the vehicle, she punched him in the face, causing a serious physical injury to his eye,” Akron Police Department Lt. Michael Murphy told WOIO-19.

Kevelyn Evans, of Akron, was indicted on assault and aggravated possession of drugs charges in Summit County.

Evans took a video of the interaction and shared it with our affiliate.

She said she opened the ambulance door, but claims the paramedic pushed her first.

This led to a struggle on the ground in which she was choked.

Authorities said the paramedic had visible injuries on his eye.

Akron police responded to the scene and detained Evans.

“To be assaulted during the course of your duty and just trying to help someone and having a family member become frustrated or upset is understandable. And we deal with that on a regular basis. But to assault someone is just taking it one step too far. And it’s just something that’s not going to be tolerated in the city of Akron,” Murphy said.

He added that the alleged attack removed valuable resources, including an ambulance, from the streets while the investigation was ongoing.

WOIO-19 obtained a statement from Akron Fire Chief Leon Henderson on the incident:

“Our firefighters and paramedics respond to emergencies every day with one purpose, to help people, solve problems, and provide care on what is often one of the worst days of a person’s life. They do so without hesitation, even in difficult, volatile, and unpredictable conditions. No one who answers a call for help should be assaulted for doing their job.”

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