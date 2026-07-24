Ohio woman charged in connection with death of 8-month-old at unlicensed daycare

SUMMIT COUNTY — An Ohio woman is facing charges in connection with the death of an eight-month-old boy at an unlicensed daycare, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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Melanie Dimarzio, 45, was arrested by East Canton police and the U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

She’s been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. She pleaded not guilty to those charges on Friday.

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The charges stem from the death of Grant Simmons in March.

Police and EMS responded to a home on reports of a baby not breathing on March 10.

In a 911 call obtained by WOIO, a caller told dispatchers that Simmons was blue and not breathing when someone went to wake him up from a nap.

Medics took Simmons to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, officers learned the daycare facility operators were unlicensed.

One of the two operators said she babysits between five and 10 kids at the home.

As WOIO reported, she went on to tell officers that she didn’t use baby monitors or cameras. She also didn’t have an emergency plan for a fire, had no CPR training, and didn’t have appropriate supervision or sleeping arrangements for infants or toddlers.

A Summit County judge granted a temporary restraining order to shut down the daycare 10 days after Simmons’ death.

Dimarzio is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 5. She remains out on bond.

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