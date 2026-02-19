Ohio woman learns sentence for ‘serial murder case’

COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman who met men for sex and then drugged them to rob them has learned her punishment.

Rebecca Auborn was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Auborn pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in what Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office called a “serial murder case.”

She was originally indicted on nearly 30 counts in 2023 for the intentional, deadly overdoses of four men and an attempted overdose of another man.

The investigation began after the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received information that Auborn was meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus, then dosing the men with drugs with the intent to steal their belongings.

“An overwhelming amount of convincing evidence and an airtight investigation conducted by (the Bureau of Criminal Investigation) and Columbus Police left no doubt that a conviction was forthcoming. When law enforcement works together, there’s hope for families to secure justice,” Yost said.

