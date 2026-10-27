Ohio woman pleads guilty after baby dies at unlicensed daycare

SUMMIT COUNTY — An Ohio woman charged in connection with the death of an eight-month-old boy at an unlicensed daycare has pleaded guilty.

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Melanie Dimarzio, of East Canton, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering on Tuesday, WOIO, CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the charges were connected to the death of Grant Simmons in March.

Police and EMS responded to a home on reports of a baby not breathing on March 10.

In a 911 call obtained by WOIO, a caller told dispatchers that Simmons was blue and not breathing when someone went to wake him up from a nap.

Medics took Simmons to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, officers learned the daycare facility operators were unlicensed.

One of the two operators said she babysits between five and 10 kids at the home.

A Summit County judge granted a temporary restraining order to shut down the daycare 10 days after Simmons’ death.

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