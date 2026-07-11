Ohio zoo announces birth of new cub

CLEVELAND — An Ohio zoo welcomed a new cub last month.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a red panda cub on June 21, according to a social media post.
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The cub was born to mother Poppy and father Willie.
A name has not been announced for the little guy, but the post said he is growing healthy and strong behind the scenes.
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