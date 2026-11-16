Ohio zoo announces birth of new fawn

COLUMBUS — An Ohio zoo has announced the birth of a new baby.
The Columbus Zoo announced on social media the birth of a new muntjac fawn.
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The fawn was born to her mom, Blossom, on Sept. 30, weighing 1.6 pounds at birth.
The post said the fawn was the result of a recommended breeding through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for muntjacs.
She is in the Columbus Zoo’s Asia Quest region.
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