Ohio zoo announces passing of resident moose Bert

COLUMBUS — An Ohio zoo announced the passing of a beloved moose.

The Columbus Zoo announced in a social media post that resident moose Bert was euthanized.

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Bert came to the zoo in 2022, alongside Scarlett and Violet, after the three calves were rescued in Alaska.

Last week, Bert’s Animal Care team observed sudden abnormal behavior while he was in his habitat.

The Conservation Medical team responded quickly, giving Bert emergency medical care, supportive treatment, and continuous monitoring throughout the day.

The post said that despite every effort, Bert never regained the ability to stand or normal function. After careful evaluation, the decision was made for a humane euthanasia.

The zoo said that a necropsy has been performed and they are waiting on the results to determine what caused Bert’s condition.

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