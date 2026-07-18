Ohio zoo closes early after receiving bomb threat

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AKRON — An Ohio zoo closed early on Saturday due to a safety threat.

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The Akron Zoo said in a social media post that it received a bomb threat just after 3 p.m. today.

The zoo told CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland that it was consistent with similar threats it received in recent months.

It closed back early in May after receiving a similar threat, according to a previous report.

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After Saturday’s bomb threat, the zoo implemented emergency management procedures and evacuated, according to the social media post.

“The safety of zoo employees, visitors, and animals is top priority,” the Akron Zoo told WOIO.

The zoo was closed for the rest of Saturday.

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