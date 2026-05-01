Ohio zoo evacuated after receiving bomb threat

TOLEDO — A zoo in northern Ohio was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat Friday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

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The Toledo Zoo received a bomb threat and reports of shots being fired around 10:30 a.m.

In a social media post, the zoo said authorities arrived on scene 10 minutes after the zoo’s security dispatch received the threat.

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Authorities told our affiliate that around noon, the area was deemed safe, no one was injured, and no one was in custody.

The Toledo Police Department’s bomb squad responded and swept the entire zoo, finding nothing.

All visitors at the zoo were evacuated safely; however, it’s unclear exactly how many people were inside at the time, WTOL-11 reported.

The zoo remained closed for the remainder of the day, but scheduled evening events will take place.

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