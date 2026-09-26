Ohio zoo welcomes new baby camel to herd

TOLEDO — An Ohio zoo has welcomed a new baby to its camel herd.
The Toledo Zoo posted on social media that a new baby boy camel will be joining the herd.
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The calf was born on Aug. 23 to mom Elham and dad Nico.
He is already winning over handlers during bottle feeds, staff interaction, and getting plenty of scratches.
For now, the calf will remain behind the scenes as he adjusts to his news surroundings.
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