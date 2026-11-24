DAYTON — Americans are expected to spend more than $1 trillion on holiday gifts this year.

The National Retail Federation said that is a record. Increased spending also means an increased chance of falling for a scam.

The Ohio Department of Commerce said Ohioans are falling victim. It says people lost more than $421 million in Internet crimes last year, which is why shoppers work to make sure they stick to what they know.

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Camille Caper said, “It’s very convenient. It’s fast.”

She loves shopping online, especially at this time of the year. She said, “Certain websites have expedited shipping so it can get to your house quicker, so it’s easier than going to a mall and trying to find something.”

But with so many criminals trying to rip people off, Caper said she is still careful.

“I’ve been scammed before, so I think that I now have a really sharp eye for looking at texts from random numbers or emails,” Caper said.

And that’s exactly what the Ohio Department of Commerce said people should do.

Ingrid White, who is the interim superintendent for financial institutions at the Ohio Department of Commerce, said, “Everybody’s busy, and it’s really important to take a breath when you’re online shopping.”

She said it’s harder to spot the fakes since major stores are offering big discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Those are a legitimate advertising technique, but also the fraudsters are using them, too. So just be very careful about the websites that you’re using,” White said.

The Department of Commerce said Ohio is 13th when it comes to how much money people lose in online scams.

“It doesn’t matter how smart and savvy you are; anybody could fall prey to this. It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old. And especially now with AI out there, it’s even easier for fraudsters,” White said.

She also said the best thing people can do is shop directly on websites they know, use strong passwords, and don’t click on links.

The state said if you think you’ve become a scam victim, you are asked to report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and your bank.

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