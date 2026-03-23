Ohioans’ favorite Easter candy, according to study

Ohioans love their Easter candy, according to a new study.
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A study from Innerbody found that Ohio ranked among the top states for interest in Easter candy.
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As for Ohioans’ favorite Easter candy, it may be different than what you expect.
To determine the most popular candy, Innerbody analyzed Google Trends search data.
Jordan Almonds were the most popular candy for the holiday in Ohio, according to the study.
The candy ranks relatively low overall, being America’s third least popular candy.
As for America’s favorite Easter candies, the study said those are Peeps, chocolate bunnies, and Jelly Belly jelly beans.
You can find the whole study here.
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