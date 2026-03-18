Ohioans need more than $360K per year to live comfortably with 2 kids, study shows

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 05: Children's table and chairs stand in the playroom of the "Jule" facility for single parents in Marzahn-Hellersdorf district on October 5, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. The Jule project helps single parents by helping them to find jobs, job training and housing, advice on child development and day care in Marzahn-Hellersdorf, a district in east Berlin with high levels of unemployment and social problems. Currently 14 single mothers and one single father are participaring at Jule, which opened its doors in the spring of 2012. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

DAYTON — A new study claims that the average annual income needed to meet the affordability threshold for two kids in the United States is almost $500,000 a year.

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In Ohio, the average annual child care cost for two kids is more than $25,000, according to LendingTree. That is about $5,000 more than it was in 2020.

“Life is just really, really expensive in 2026, and doesn’t seem to be getting any less so,” Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s Chief Consumer Finance Analyst. “So it makes for a really, really big challenge for the average household in Ohio and around the country.”

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The U.S. Census Bureau determined the average Ohio household income in 2023 was about $130,000, but LendingTree said a family would need more than $360,000 per year to comfortably afford child care for two kids.

Schulz said that is not realistic for most Americans, leading a lot of parents to stay home with kids or look for outside help.

“There are places that they can go to for assistance with child care, and that there are things that they can look at like dependent care, flexible spending accounts, and child tax credits,” Schulz said. “And that sort of thing that can relieve some of the burden of this, but it all adds up to a really difficult situation.”

He added that until the number of child care centers increases, the trend will continue.

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