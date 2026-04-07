Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s remains packed hours after grand opening

The parking lot of the first Buc-ee’s in Ohio is still full hours after the grand opening.

HUBER HEIGHTS — The parking lot of the first Buc-ee’s in Ohio is still full hours after the grand opening.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the 74,000-square-foot gas station and convenience store has been busy since Sunday night.

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People from across the state have camped out, hoping to be the first people inside when the doors open.

Throughout the day, people have told this news outlet that they’ve been waiting for opening day.

Our crews watched as traffic on State Route 235 slowly inched towards the facility.

Cars were even backed up on the Interstate 70 off-ramp.

Huber Heights police said they’ve been working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation on how to handle the increase in drivers.

Rylan Begley came from Beavercreek but said it took 35 minutes.

“There’s a lot of cars here, yeah, a lot of stuff shut down,” he said.

Bronson Libecap said his drive from Troy took about half an hour.

“Give or take because the traffic was pretty bad getting off the interstate,” Libecape said.

Once drivers got into the lot, the next challenge was finding a place to park.

An iWitness 7 viewer called our Newsdesk and said they couldn’t get gas because people were using the spots to park.

“It is very full. I’ve been driving around trying to find a spot for the past 20 minutes,” Begley said.

Inside the store is just as busy as outside.

“It was probably like an Ohio State football game. And walking around, (the) closest way to show it is shoulder to shoulder… not much moving room,” Libecap said.

He said the lines were so long, he decided not to buy anything.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson tried out the wait times.

She grabbed a bag of jerky and found the shortest line.

It only took a little over two minutes for her to get in line and walk out the door.

“It’s gonna be busy the next couple of days, but it’ll die down eventually,” Libecap said.

While leaving the Buc-ee’s, drivers should keep in mind that they can’t make a left turn out of the parking lot for now.

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