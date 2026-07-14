Ohio’s first mountain coaster coming to Hocking Hills

HOCKING HILLS — A new attraction is coming to a popular Ohio tourist destination.

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Crews are gearing up to begin work on the state’s first mountain coaster in Hocking Hills.

Groundbreaking for the Hocking Hills Mountain Coaster is expected in about three weeks, according to our news partners at WBNS.

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Jake Ryan, the founder and CEO of the short-term rental company Book Hocking, made the announcement about the state’s newest attraction on social media this week. He said plans for the coaster have been in the works for nearly a year.

Ryan said the ride will offer more than 3,600 feet of track winding through the trees at speeds up to 26 mph.

Crews will also be constructing a nearly 5,000-square-foot commercial building that’ll feature a gift shop, merchandise, and other activities.

“We are so proud to bring this to the Hocking Hills community. This isn’t just for the tourists who visit this incredible area, it’s for the local community too, and we truly believe it’s going to be a blessing for everyone in the region,” Ryan wrote on social media.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of winter or early spring, according to WBNS.

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