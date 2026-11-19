MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the semifinal bracket pairings for the 2026 high school football playoffs.
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All state semifinal games are Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
The geography of the schools in each region is the main factor in determining how the regional champ will be paired in the state semifinals, according to OHSAA.
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Here are the backet pairings for the 2026 high school football state semifinals:
Division I
- Wayne/Springfield plays the winner of Princeton/Elder.
Division III
There are two scenarios.
- If Ontario wins
- Tippecanoe/Bellbrook plays the winner of Steubenville/Columbus East.
- If Wapakoneta beats Ontario
- Tippecanoe/Bellbrook will battle Wapakoneta.
Division IV
- Urbana/London will play the winner of Shelby/Clear Fork.
Division V
- Bishop Fenwick/Waynesville battles the winner of Coldwater/Archbold vs Perry/Girard.
Division VI
- St. Henry/Deer Park plays the winner of Liberty Center/Carey.
Division VII
- New Bremen/Marion Local will play the winner of Leipsic/Hopewell-Loudon.
The regional finals are Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
The state championship games are Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
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