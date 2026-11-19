MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the semifinal bracket pairings for the 2026 high school football playoffs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All state semifinal games are Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

The geography of the schools in each region is the main factor in determining how the regional champ will be paired in the state semifinals, according to OHSAA.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are the backet pairings for the 2026 high school football state semifinals:

Division I

Wayne/Springfield plays the winner of Princeton/Elder.

Division III

There are two scenarios.

If Ontario wins

Tippecanoe/Bellbrook plays the winner of Steubenville/Columbus East.

plays the winner of Steubenville/Columbus East. If Wapakoneta beats Ontario

beats Ontario Tippecanoe/Bellbrook will battle Wapakoneta.

Division IV

Urbana/London will play the winner of Shelby/Clear Fork.

Division V

Bishop Fenwick/Waynesville battles the winner of Coldwater/Archbold vs Perry/Girard.

Division VI

St. Henry/Deer Park plays the winner of Liberty Center/Carey.

Division VII

New Bremen/Marion Local will play the winner of Leipsic/Hopewell-Loudon.

The regional finals are Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.

The state championship games are Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group