OHSAA announces sites for high school football regional finals

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the sites for the 2026 high school football regional finals.
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All games will be played on neutral sites. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday, OHSAA said.
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12 area schools remain alive for a high school football championship.
The matchups are below:
- Division I, Region 2
- No. 4 Wayne vs. No. 2 Springfield (Alexander Stadium- Piqua)
- Division III, Region 10
- No. 4 Wapakoneta vs. No. 2 Ontario (Harding Stadium- Marion)
- Division III, Region 12
- No. 2 Tippecanoe vs. No. 1 Bellbrook (Doug Adams Stadium- Xenia)
- Division IV, Region 16
- No. 5 Urbana vs. No. 2 London (Marysville High School- Marysville)
- Division V, Region 18
- No. 10 Coldwater vs. No. 4 Archbold (Donnell Stadium - Findlay)
- Division V, Region 20
- No. 6 Bishop Fenwick vs. No. 4 Waynesville (Lakota East Stadium- Liberty Township)
- Division VI, Region 24
- No. 9 St. Henry vs. No. 2 Deer Park (Premier Health Stadium- Clayton)
- Division VII, Region 28
- No. 7 New Bremen vs. No. 1 Marion Local (Sidney Memorial Stadium- Sidney)
The winners advance to the state semifinals on Nov. 27.
The 2026 OHSAA football championships are Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.
Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Tuesdays starting at 10 a.m. Visit this website for more information.
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