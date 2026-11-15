OHSAA announces sites for high school football regional finals

Springfield High QB No. 7 C.J. Wallace receives snap Wayne High on Oct. 2, 2026 Photo from: John Tisdell/Staff (John Tisdell)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the sites for the 2026 high school football regional finals.

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All games will be played on neutral sites. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday, OHSAA said.

TRENDING STORIES:

12 area schools remain alive for a high school football championship.

The matchups are below:

  • Division I, Region 2
    • No. 4 Wayne vs. No. 2 Springfield (Alexander Stadium- Piqua)
  • Division III, Region 10
    • No. 4 Wapakoneta vs. No. 2 Ontario (Harding Stadium- Marion)
  • Division III, Region 12
    • No. 2 Tippecanoe vs. No. 1 Bellbrook (Doug Adams Stadium- Xenia)
  • Division IV, Region 16
    • No. 5 Urbana vs. No. 2 London (Marysville High School- Marysville)
  • Division V, Region 18
    • No. 10 Coldwater vs. No. 4 Archbold (Donnell Stadium - Findlay)
  • Division V, Region 20
    • No. 6 Bishop Fenwick vs. No. 4 Waynesville (Lakota East Stadium- Liberty Township)
  • Division VI, Region 24
    • No. 9 St. Henry vs. No. 2 Deer Park (Premier Health Stadium- Clayton)
  • Division VII, Region 28
    • No. 7 New Bremen vs. No. 1 Marion Local (Sidney Memorial Stadium- Sidney)

The winners advance to the state semifinals on Nov. 27.

The 2026 OHSAA football championships are Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Tuesdays starting at 10 a.m. Visit this website for more information.

Bellbrook and Tippecanoe Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff)

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