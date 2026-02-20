OHSAA congratulates 2 Ohio natives after U.S. women’s hockey team wins Olympic gold medal

Laila Edwards (L); Gwyneth Philips (R) Photos contributed by OHSAA (via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

MILAN — Two Ohio natives won a gold medal as members of the United States women’s hockey team.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) congratulated Laila Edwards and Gwyneth Phillips on Thursday in a social media post.

Team USA beat Team Canada, 2-1, in overtime on Thursday at the Milan Cortina Games. Megan Keller scored the winning goal for the Americans.

This is the U.S women’s hockey team’s third gold medal.

Edwards is from Cleveland Heights and a senior at the University of Wisconsin.

She was the second-leading scorer at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Edwards finished with eight points, including two goals and six assists. She had the primary assist on Hilary Knight’s game-tying goal with over two minutes left in regulation to tie it at 1-1 against Canada.

Phillips is from Athens.

She started two games at this year’s Olympics. Phillips made 20 saves in a 5-0 win over Switzerland in the preliminary round.

She also stopped six shots in a 6-0 win over Italy in the quarterfinals.

The Americans have now won eight straight games against Canada.

