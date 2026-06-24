OHSAA votes to make girls flag football a fully recognized sport

The OHSAA inauguaral girls flag football semi finals at Tom Benson Stadium, Saturday, May 16, 2026

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has elevated girls flag football to a fully recognized sport for the upcoming school year.

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Girls flag football becomes the 29th sport recognized by the organization and makes Ohio the 23rd state to sanction it.

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“The OHSAA is so proud to welcome girls flag football to our family,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director, noting the rapid growth of the sport.

There were 162 high school girls flag football teams across the state this past spring.

In May, the OHSAA partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cincinnati Bengals to host a high school tournament event, which was won by Macedonia Nordonia.

Dates for the 2027 season and tournament will be determined at a later date.

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