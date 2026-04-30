Olivia Rodrigo announces 2 nights in Ohio as part of new tour

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at the end of day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Grammy-award-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road this fall and bringing her tour to Ohio for two nights.

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Rodrigo, 23, announced “The Unraveled Tour” on Thursday morning.

Among the over 60 dates are two back-to-back nights in Columbus.

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Rodrigo will play at the Schottenstein Center on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, with opener Wolf Alice.

The tour is in support of her upcoming album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” that’s set to be released in June.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 7, at noon on her website.

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