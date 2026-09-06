Ollie’s to open new Miami Valley location this week

Ollie's to open new Miami Valley location this week

RIVERSIDE — Ollie’s, the popular discount store chain, is set to open a new location in Riverside this week.

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The new location will be at the former Big Lots location in the Airway Shopping Center on Woodman Drive.

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A grand opening will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 8:45 a.m.

“The new Riverside store gives local shoppers the opportunity to stretch their budgets further, with brand-name closeouts, snacks, books, household essentials, toys, home décor and more at up to 70% off the ‘fancy stores’ prices,” a store spokesperson said.

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