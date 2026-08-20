One of Butler County’s ‘Most Wanted’ taken into custody

BUTLER COUNTY — One of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office’s “Most Wanted” has been taken into custody.

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Ronald Gene Fields, 50, of Hamilton, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

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Deputies were conducting surveillance near Fields’ last known location when they received information that he was walking in the area of Milville Avenue and Main Street in Hamilton.

Members of the sheriff’s office warrants and investigation divisions responded to that area and found Fields in a business.

Despite attempting to get away from deputies, he was quickly caught and taken into custody.

During his arrest, deputies found a large quantity of a substance, later confirmed to be methamphetamine, inside a bag he had been carrying.

Fields was arrested on outstanding warrants, as well as for possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and capias warrants.

He remains booked in the Butler County Jail.

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