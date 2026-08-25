One person hospitalized after house fire near Dayton’s East End Market

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood near the East End Market.
Dayton Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Huffman Avenue around 2:15 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.
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News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene.
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The dispatcher said the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene.
One person was transported to a local hospital, the dispatcher said.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and the extent of the victim’s injuries.
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