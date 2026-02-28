One person injured after reported shooting near Walmart

CLAYTON — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting that happened in Clayton near Walmart early Saturday morning.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. to the 5200 block of Virginia Springs Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

One person has been transported to an area hospital, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim.

