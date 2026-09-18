Opening statements to beg in Caleb Flynn murder trial

MIAMI COUNTY — Opening statements are expected to begin today in Caleb Flynn’s murder trial.

A jury of 12 people and four alternates were selected on Thursday.

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Flynn is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Ashley, inside their Tipp City home last February as their young daughters were sleeping.

Police said Flynn told them that someone broke into their home and killed his wife, but he was the one charged in connection with her death.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be inside the courtroom on Friday to provide up-to-the-minute updates on the trial.

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