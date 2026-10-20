Operation Warm New Coat and Gym Shoe Giveaway returns to local church for 4th year

DAYTON — Three organizations are coming together to host their fourth annual shoe and coat giveaway.

Chosen Outreach Ministries, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, and Amos Black Women’s Health Initiative are coming together on Tuesday, Oct. 20 for the Fourth Annual Operation Warm New Coat and Gym Shoe Giveaway, according to a spokesperson.

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The event will provide new coats and gym shoes for children in TANF-eligible families to help them prepare for the cold weather ahead.

More than 1,500 new coats and 500 pairs of shoes will be available.

The first 300 attendees will also receive hats, gloves, and scarves.

Everyone who registers for the event will be in a drawing to win one of three $150 Visa gift cards. The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. during the event.

The event begins at 12 p.m. and will end at 4 p.m. at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church located at 301 Mia Avenue.

To register, visit SignUpGenius or call Jacqui Moore at 937-241-0965 for registration assistance.

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