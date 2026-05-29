Oregon man accused of making fake bomb threats to several Ohio schools

OHIO — An Oregon man is accused of making fake bomb threat calls to schools and other organizations in Ohio.

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Nathan Hayes, 18, of Oregon, allegedly made at least 17 swatting calls in March, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office.

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17 high schools were placed on lockdown while authorities searched for bombs or other signs of terrorism.

These threats were found to be swatting calls that came from out of state.

Investigators identified Hayes as the caller.

Hayes allegedly used multiple aliases to threaten schools and organizations, according to the office.

He is also accused of selling swatting services and doxing at least one person in Illinois.

“Doxxing is the act of publicly revealing someone’s private, personally identifying information online without their consent,” the office said.

Hayes allegedly monitored media coverage to see the result of his fake calls.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

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