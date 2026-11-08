Oregon overcomes early deficit to roll over No. 11 Ohio State

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes jumped to an early lead but could not sustain it against Oregon on Saturday.
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The Ducks scored 38 straight points in a 41-28 win at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
Dylan Raiola passed for 257 yards, and Dierre Hill Jr. ran for two touchdowns.
OSU drops to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.
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Bo Jackson scored two first-quarter touchdowns to put Ohio State ahead 14-0 after one.
The Ducks scored 17 points in the second quarter to take command. Jamari Johnson’s 2-yard touchdown as the first half expired put Oregon ahead 17-14 at halftime.
Hill ran 48 yards for a touchdown to expand it to 24-14. Dakorien Moore’s 11-yard touchdown catch extended it to 31-14 after three quarters.
Brandon Smith sealed the game with a 15-yard touchdown catch.
Jeremiah Smith caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio State will host Northwestern on Nov. 14.
Kickoff is at noon.
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