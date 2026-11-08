Oregon overcomes early deficit to roll over No. 11 Ohio State

Oregon defensive back Koi Perich, left, tackles Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State vs Oregon- No. 4 Jeremiah Smith

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes jumped to an early lead but could not sustain it against Oregon on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ducks scored 38 straight points in a 41-28 win at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Dylan Raiola passed for 257 yards, and Dierre Hill Jr. ran for two touchdowns.

OSU drops to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bo Jackson scored two first-quarter touchdowns to put Ohio State ahead 14-0 after one.

The Ducks scored 17 points in the second quarter to take command. Jamari Johnson’s 2-yard touchdown as the first half expired put Oregon ahead 17-14 at halftime.

Hill ran 48 yards for a touchdown to expand it to 24-14. Dakorien Moore’s 11-yard touchdown catch extended it to 31-14 after three quarters.

Brandon Smith sealed the game with a 15-yard touchdown catch.

Jeremiah Smith caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State will host Northwestern on Nov. 14.

Kickoff is at noon.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group