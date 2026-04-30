Organ donors, family members honored during Organ Donor Awareness Month

People filled the chapel at Miami Valley Hospital to honor donors and their families for giving the gift of life on Wednesday.

DAYTON — People filled the chapel at Miami Valley Hospital to honor donors and their families for giving the gift of life on Wednesday.

100,000 people across the United States are waiting for an organ transplant. 25,000 of those are from Ohio.

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Each donor’s name was read aloud.

One of the names read was the sister of Eric Frick.

“My sister was an eye donor in 2022,” said Frick.

Frick works at the eye bank where his sister became a donor.

“Being able to leave a legacy after such a tragic thing happens in someone’s life is the ultimate gift,” said Frick.

April is Organ Donation Awareness Month.

Stephanie Burianek, with Life Connection of Ohio, said, “One person has the power to save eight lives through organ donation and can enhance up to 125 more through tissue donation.”

News Center 7’s Letitia Perry helped to guide the ceremony.

“It’s my privilege to be here. I thank you for being here as well,” said Perry.

A man who was the recipient of a donation spoke at the ceremony.

“Words alone cannot express the thanks I have for the donor. The corneas that I have have changed my life,” he said.

Changing a life starts with a conversation.

“I know it’s hard to talk about organ donation, but at least let’s get the conversation started,” said Burianek.

To register to become an organ donor, visit registerme.org.

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