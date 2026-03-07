Organizations gather to spread awareness about sex trafficking

DAYTON — A group of local organizations came together to spread awareness about sex trafficking.

People gathered at the University of Dayton on Saturday.

They tried to explain that trafficking comes in many forms.

Patterson said that Saturday was about teaching. Several survivors also came to share their success stories.

Every March, before the First Four, the SOAP Project claims that sex trafficking and other illegal activities increase when there are big events in a town.

The project was started by a woman who was a victim of sex trafficking and prostitution.

In return, they want to increase awareness of the signs to look out for.

Tony Talbot explained how they helped.

“She thought of this idea of soap and distributing bars of soap with some questions and the National Human Trafficking hotline to hotels and those on those little hotel bars of soap,” said Talbot.

