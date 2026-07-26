Organizers accepting food donations as Clark County Fair

Fair season is drawing thousands of people across the Miami Valley. There is a food drive competition between junior fair boards across the state.

CLARK COUNTY — Fair season is drawing thousands of people across the Miami Valley.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, there is a food drive competition between junior fair boards across the state.

There is a food drive competition at the Clark County Fair.

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It’s an effort to give back to those in need and support youth in Clark County.

Donations fuel the competition. They are accepting water cases, canned goods, and other non-perishable items.

They will accept donations from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Clark County Junior Fair Board members said that this is special to them. They added that winning the prize money would make a real impact.

“They help around the fair with shows and running ribbons and helping with, like, kiddie tractor pole. And we also have an ice truck that they help with,” said Brooke Miller, Junior Farm Board Supervisor.

Visit this website for more information about the 2026 Clark County Fair.

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