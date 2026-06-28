Organizers have heat measures in place as hundreds attend Dunbar Days

DAYTON — People are trying to beat the heat across the region.

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A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire region starting at noon on Monday, according to a previous report.

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Hundreds gathered on Sunday for Dunbar Day to celebrate the historic neighborhood.

There are over 30 vendors and 30 different food trucks.

Tae Winston, the organizer, said this is her sixth annual Dunbar Day.

The purpose is to attract more people to the neighborhood and enable them to give more back to the community.

Winston said they have measures in place for the heat.

“We have about three tents with free water, and then we have a cooling station in the middle where you can go with a bunch of fans and cool off,” she explained.

The next Dunbar Day will be the last Sunday in June in 2027.

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